New Licensing Deal Brings “Grey’s Anatomy” to Hulu and Netflix

In a surprising move, Disney Entertainment has struck a new licensing deal with both Hulu and Netflix, making all 19 prior seasons of the hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” available for streaming on both platforms. Starting in spring 2024, fans will be able to enjoy the complete series on Hulu, while Netflix will also have co-exclusive rights to stream the show.

This agreement comes as Hulu prepares for its official launch on Disney+. The integration of the two streaming services will allow subscribers of both platforms to access most of Hulu’s lineup from any Disney+ app, creating a more seamless viewing experience.

While the licensing deal includes other Disney-owned titles such as “The Wonder Years,” “This is Us,” and “Lost,” Disney CEO Bob Iger clarified that they do not plan to license their “core brands” to Netflix. This means that franchises like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars will remain exclusive to Disney’s own streaming platforms.

The addition of “Grey’s Anatomy” to the Hulu and Netflix libraries is expected to be a significant draw for both platforms. The medical drama, created Shonda Rhimes and produced ABC Signature, has become the longest-running medical drama in primetime TV history.

Fans of the show can look forward to not only reliving the previous 19 seasons but also streaming new episodes of Season 20 shortly after they air on ABC. This new agreement offers viewers the opportunity to catch up on all the drama, romance, and heartbreaking moments that have made “Grey’s Anatomy” a staple in the television landscape.

As the streaming industry continues to evolve, deals like this highlight the importance of content licensing and partnerships in providing viewers with a diverse range of programming options.