Temporary Inter-City Bus Site in Philadelphia Criticized for Lacking Accessibility

A recent review conducted disability-rights organization Disabled in Action and public transportation watchdog groups has found a lack of accessibility at Philadelphia’s new temporary boarding area for intercity buses on Spring Garden Street. The organizations are calling for the city to work with bus carriers to make the site more accessible.

Some of the issues highlighted in the review include a lack of accessible restrooms, difficult-to-decipher signs and maps for people with low vision, and a drop-off area for ride-sharing services and taxis paved in bumpy cobblestones. These barriers make it challenging for individuals with disabilities to navigate the area.

The temporary site on Spring Garden Street was implemented after a previous location caused traffic congestion and inconvenience for nearby businesses. The city’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability is reviewing the survey findings and has expressed a commitment to creating a more accessible intercity bus site.

While the Spring Garden site represents an improvement over the previous location, the review found that it fails to meet accessibility requirements outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The waiting room lacks an automatic door opener, the ticket counter is positioned too high for wheelchair users to comfortably communicate with staff, and the ticket kiosk lacks options for audio or large print.

Advocates have suggested that a more suitable and permanent intercity bus station should be located at 30th Street Station. However, Amtrak’s plan for renovations, which includes a permanent bus depot connected to the station, is still in the works.

The hope is that the city and bus companies will take the feedback into consideration and prioritize accessibility when selecting the next site for an intercity bus station in Philadelphia.