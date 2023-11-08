Greta Gerwig to Bring The Chronicles of Narnia to Netflix

Renowned filmmaker Greta Gerwig has inked a deal with Netflix to write and direct two movies based on the beloved fantasy series, The Chronicles of Narnia. The production of Gerwig’s adaptation is set to commence next year. This exciting announcement was shared Scott Stuber, Netflix’s movie chief, in an interview with Collider.

While details about Gerwig’s approach to adapting C.S. Lewis’ iconic books remain scarce, fans are eagerly anticipating her fresh take on the beloved fantasy world of Narnia. In a previous interview with Total Film, Gerwig expressed her initial trepidation about the project, stating, “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.”

The Chronicles of Narnia series has seen success on the big screen before. The first installment, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, released in 2005 Disney, grossed nearly $750 million worldwide. Subsequent films, Prince Caspian (2008) and Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), also captivated audiences. However, Netflix made history when it obtained the rights to all seven books in the franchise in 2018, becoming the first company to secure the entire Narnia universe under one banner.

Gerwig’s filmography is undoubtedly impressive, having directed critically acclaimed films such as Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019). Her most recent project, the fantasy comedy Barbie (2023), has become the first film from a solo female director to surpass the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Fans of The Chronicles of Narnia can now look forward to Gerwig’s unique vision and storytelling prowess as she brings this beloved fantasy world to life on Netflix in the form of two captivating films.

