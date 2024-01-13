Greta Gerwig Feels the Pressure of Adapting The Chronicles of Narnia

Greta Gerwig, the renowned director/actor/screenwriter, is taking on a formidable challenge adapting C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy series, The Chronicles of Narnia. As a UK resident, there is added pressure on Gerwig to create a successful rendition of this cherished story that holds a special place in the hearts of UK residents.

Expressing her trepidation, Gerwig admits, “I’m intimidated doing this. It’s something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated.” She further emphasizes her desire to do justice to Narnia, remarking, “As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly…it’s like when Americans do Shakespeare, there’s a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman.”

These sentiments echo her previous statements about the project, where she revealed her fear and excitement for the challenge that lies ahead. As she delves into the adaptation, Gerwig acknowledges that the script will be crucial, especially with Netflix aiming to premiere the first film in 2024.

For those unfamiliar with the novels, The Chronicles of Narnia is a seven-book series written C.S. Lewis between 1950 and 1956. Set in the enchanting realm of Narnia, the stories follow the adventures of English children who journey from our world and impact the history of Narnia. The first book, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, is widely regarded as the best and most well-known of the series.

While the first movie adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia performed well at the box office, subsequent entries saw dwindling profits for Disney. However, Netflix now plans to reboot this beloved children’s fantasy franchise with Gerwig at the helm.

Narnia fans eagerly await details about Gerwig’s two-film adaptation. Will it focus on the first two books or attempt to cover the entire saga spanning seven novels? Only time will tell.