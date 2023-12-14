Florida Filmmaker TizzyEnt May Inspire New TV Project

A Florida-based filmmaker known as TizzyEnt on TikTok has gained a massive following for his efforts in exposing criminals and social injustices. His videos, which seek justice for victims of harassment and criminal acts, have attracted the attention of actor-producer Greg Grunberg, who is now considering developing a TV project inspired TizzyEnt’s work.

TizzyEnt, whose real name is Michael McWhorter, has become a social media crusader, with people frequently tagging him in videos of individuals being victimized. Despite not actively seeking out cases of wrongdoing, McWhorter has received enough tips to keep his social media feeds filled with content for months.

Grunberg, comparing McWhorter to the character of Castle from the ABC drama of the same name, has praised TizzyEnt’s ability to hold individuals accountable for their actions. He believes that TizzyEnt’s work can serve as the foundation for a new kind of procedural drama that emphasizes the importance of civility and kindness.

Unlike other influencers, TizzyEnt does not make significant money from his social media posts. He works as a filmmaker on various projects and utilizes his phone to edit his TikTok videos quickly. With his distinctive deep voice and beard, TizzyEnt shares videos showcasing appalling acts of misconduct, such as racism and harassment, and asks his followers to identify the perpetrators. Often, answers come back within days or hours.

McWhorter acknowledges the blurred line between free speech and criminal behavior, expressing his frustration with individuals who fail to change their attitudes even when aware they are being recorded. Despite this, he believes that the power of social media and crowd-sourcing information can lead to positive change.

Grunberg, whose company Gobstopper Pictures acquired the life rights to McWhorter, became fascinated TizzyEnt’s work and approached him to collaborate. The envisioned TV project would focus on the idea of what TizzyEnt does rather than being a show solely about the filmmaker.

TizzyEnt emphasizes that anyone could do what he does and highlights the importance of social media’s ability to gather information and mobilize people to effect change.