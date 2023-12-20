Texas Governor Wins Legal Battle Over Barrier in Rio Grande

In a recent court ruling, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas emerged victorious in his legal fight against the federal government regarding the barriers installed in the Rio Grande. The Biden administration had filed complaints against the barriers under the Rivers and Harbors Act, prompting Abbott to stand his ground.

The decision came from the United States District Court of the Western District of Texas, Austin Division. Judge David Alan Ezra dismissed the Department of Justice’s complaints, stating that the Rivers and Harbors Act only authorizes actions against individuals and corporations rather than sovereign states like Texas and its officials.

One of Abbott’s primary arguments in the motion to dismiss was that the section of the Rio Grande containing the barriers is not navigable and does not pose an obstruction. Attorney General Ken Paxton, representing the state, emphasized this point in court.

This ruling brings some positive news for Abbott, following a recent setback in the federal appeals court. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, known for its conservative leanings, ruled that the barriers should be moved to the riverbank. The court considered the potential threats to navigation, federal government operations, and human life posed the floating barrier.

Abbott expressed his disagreement with the appeals court’s decision on social media and announced plans to seek an immediate rehearing the entire court. He also indicated a willingness to take the case to the Supreme Court, further emphasizing his commitment to securing the border.

The installation of the barriers Abbott earlier this year sparked outrage and generated widespread criticism. Democrats in Texas, human rights groups, and Mexican authorities condemned the move as they believe it hampers the rights of migrants.

As the legal battle continues, Abbott remains steadfast in his determination to address border security concerns and combat illegal immigration.