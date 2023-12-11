Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sees Consistent Growth in Passenger Traffic

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has been experiencing a steady increase in passenger air traffic throughout this year. This upward trend is expected to continue into 2024. In comparison to July 2022, GSP had 15,074 more passengers in July 2023. August 2023 witnessed a surge of 16,798 more passengers compared to August 2022, and September 2023 experienced 21,515 more passengers than in August 2022. The growth in passenger traffic can be attributed to the addition of new airlines, more routes, and the operation of larger aircraft at GSP.

GSP has made significant improvements and enhancements to further accommodate the rising number of passengers. In June 2023, Avelo Airlines introduced nonstop service between GSP and Orlando twice a week, and also added new routes to New Haven and Philadelphia. Additionally, Southwest Airlines announced that they will be commencing a new nonstop service to Denver International Airport, starting in June 2024.

To enhance the overall travel experience, GSP implemented various initiatives. This includes the introduction of self-check-in kiosks, the addition of a fifth lane at the TSA security checkpoint, and the implementation of Flippit, a service that allows passengers to ship prohibited items to themselves rather than surrendering them at the checkpoint.

Furthermore, GSP has undertaken a three-phase Terminal Roadway Improvement project. The first phase, set to be completed December, focuses on widening GSP Drive to three lanes up to the Terminal Parkway intersection, as well as constructing a temporary access road to the Airport Operations and Badging parking lot. The second and third phases will involve reconfiguring the front curb section and reconstructing GSP Drive, respectively.

GSP has also been recognized with several accolades this year. It was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina for its exceptional employee recruitment and retention. Additionally, it was honored the Airports Council International as the best airport with 2 million to 5 million passengers and the cleanest airport in North America. GSP has also expanded its cargo services, with Maersk announcing a new scheduled cargo service from GSP to Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in China, starting in May, further strengthening the airport’s role in facilitating trade for Upstate companies.

In conclusion, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is experiencing significant growth in passenger traffic, fueled various factors such as the addition of new airlines, expanded routes, and larger aircraft. The airport has implemented various measures to enhance the travel experience and is undertaking infrastructure projects to support future growth. GSP’s dedication to excellence has been recognized through numerous awards, reinforcing its status as a premier airport in the region.