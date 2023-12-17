School Bus Accident in Pitt County Leaves Students with Minor Injuries

Summary: A school bus in Pitt County was rear-ended Nicholas Griggs, resulting in minor injuries to several students. Griggs has been charged with failure to reduce speed.

In a recent incident in Pitt County, a school bus carrying students was involved in a collision on Briley Road near Jones-Stanton Road. The accident occurred when Nicholas Griggs, a 21-year-old resident of Greenville, hit the back of the school bus. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Fortunately, although there were several students on the bus at the time of the crash, no serious injuries were reported. Emergency medical services from Pitt County attended to the students, assessing their conditions and providing necessary medical attention. As a precautionary measure, four students were transported to ECU Health Medical Center for further examinations.

Both the students on the bus and the school bus driver escaped the incident with minor injuries. Nicholas Griggs, the driver responsible for the accident, has been charged with failure to reduce speed.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caution and following traffic regulations when driving near school buses. Motorists must always maintain a safe distance and reduce speed when approaching or passing a school bus. The safety and well-being of students should be a top priority for everyone on the road.

Moving forward, it is crucial for authorities to continue their efforts in promoting safe driving practices and holding accountable those who violate traffic rules. By increasing awareness and enforcement, we can work towards preventing such accidents and ensuring the safety of students during their daily commute to school.