Greenville Hairstylist Uses TikTok to Inspire and Support Millions

Greenville-based hairstylist Bailey Lavender has gained a significant following on TikTok over the past year. While her salon skit videos have garnered millions of views, it’s her mental health check-ins and motivational content that have made her a virtual support system for millions of followers. Lavender describes herself as an “open book” on TikTok, sharing various aspects of her life, including her experiences as a hairstylist, her relationship with her fiancée Charley McFarland, and her advocacy for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights. She uses her platform to spread joy, inspire others, and create a sense of community, especially for those who may feel misunderstood or unsupported their families. Lavender’s TikTok success has also led to opportunities for brand partnerships, with McFarland serving as her brand manager. Despite their professional collaboration, the couple still finds time to nurture their personal relationship. Lavender’s aim is to make a positive impact on at least one person’s life through her videos, offering support and encouragement.

[Source: Article Nina Tran]