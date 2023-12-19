Brave Bystander Thwarts Carjacking Attempt outside Greensboro Gas Station

A regular morning errand turned into a harrowing encounter for a Greensboro resident who was the target of a carjacking at a local Sheetz gas station. In a courageous act, a witness intervened and successfully prevented the perpetrators from stealing the victim’s vehicle.

The incident took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, left his Gray 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe running outside the Sheetz located on New Garden Road. While inside the convenience store, the victim noticed an unfamiliar figure attempting to gain entry into his vehicle. Reacting swiftly, the victim approached the individual and warned him that he was mistaken. However, the situation quickly escalated when the stranger retaliated throwing punches at the car owner.

To the victim’s relief, another vehicle arrived at the scene, and an additional suspect emerged. Disturbingly, this newcomer brandished a firearm, further escalating the danger. Despite being outnumbered and facing a weapon, the victim put up a fight to protect his property. Meanwhile, the brave actions of astander did not go unnoticed. This courageous individual stepped in and intervened, distracting the assailants momentarily.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the victim chose to prioritize personal safety over material possessions and relented, allowing the criminals to escape with his car. The stolen vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Charles Setzer-Hayes, a driver familiar with the area, expressed his shock at such a brazen incident occurring in the typically peaceful neighborhood. Greensboro police confirmed that this particular gas station had only experienced one other robbery incident earlier in the year, emphasizing the rarity of such crimes at this location.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and report to the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers via phone at (336) 373-1000. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips anonymously through the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android devices, or visiting P3tips.com.