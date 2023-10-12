Scottish Green co-leader criticizes colleague’s social media post on Hamas attack

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater has spoken to a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) regarding a social media post about the Hamas attack on Israel. The post, shared Maggie Chapman on X (previously known as Twitter), referred to the attack as “decolonisation” rather than “terrorism”. However, Chapman later condemned Hamas for killing civilians. Slater clarified that she did not support the initial statement made her colleague.

Slater emphasized that the attacks on the weekend were unequivocally acts of terrorism, condemning both the targeting of unarmed civilians and the taking of civilian hostages. She believes that the focus of the conversation should shift towards addressing the humanitarian crisis that has arisen as a result of the conflict. Slater has spoken directly to Chapman about her post and stated that it is Chapman’s responsibility to manage her social media feed.

Chapman’s initial post claimed that the attacks on Israel were a consequence of apartheid, illegal occupation, and imperial aggression the Israeli state. However, she later clarified in a separate post that her intention was to provide context to the complex situation, expressing her condolences for all those affected the crisis.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose family members are currently trapped in Gaza, criticized the Scottish Conservatives for attempting to undermine the power-sharing agreement between his government and the Greens following Chapman’s post. He described the attempt as “terribly crass” and reaffirmed his government’s support for a two-state solution, emphasizing that the loss of innocent lives, regardless of nationality, does not contribute to peace.

