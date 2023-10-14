Scottish Green MSP Regrets Social Media Post on Hamas Attack

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman has expressed regret for the “upset and anger” caused her social media post about the Hamas attack on Israel. In the now-deleted post on X, she referred to the attack as “decolonisation” rather than “terrorism”. Lorna Slater, the party’s co-leader, has confirmed that she did not support Chapman’s initial statement.

Chapman’s initial post stated that the attacks on Israel were a result of apartheid, illegal occupation, and imperial aggression the Israeli state. However, she later clarified that the post was an attempt to provide context to the situation.

In response to the backlash, Chapman has posted a thread on X acknowledging the significant upset and anger caused her post. She emphasized that it was never her intention to cause such a reaction and expressed regret for the consequences. She stated that the focus should be on preventing further killing and easing the suffering of all affected the conflict.

Chapman also highlighted that Scottish Green MSPs share the view that killing civilians constitutes terrorism and urged Hamas to release all hostages safely. She called for a halt to military operations to prevent the ongoing humanitarian disaster.

The UN has warned of devastating humanitarian consequences if Israel proceeds with its order for people in the north of the Gaza Strip to relocate to the south within 24 hours. The World Health Organization has stated that it would be impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients.

In response to the situation, the Royal Air Force has been utilized to evacuate UK citizens from Israel. Further flights are expected to leave in the coming days. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose family members are trapped in Gaza, has criticized Israel for going too far and stressed the need to protect innocent civilians from becoming collateral damage.

