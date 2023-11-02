Green Day Announces Extensive 2024 World Tour Celebrating Milestone Anniversaries

Green Day has set the music world abuzz with the unveiling of their highly anticipated 2024 world tour. The iconic punk rock band will embark on two separate tours, one in North America and another in Europe, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album “Dookie,” the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot,” and the release of their upcoming album, “Saviors,” which is set to drop on January 19.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off in late July and run through September, hitting major stadiums such as Citi Field, Fenway Park, and Wrigley Field, among others. Joining Green Day on this rock extravaganza will be renowned alternative rock bands The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

Meanwhile, the European tour promises to be just as exhilarating, taking place from late May to June. Fans across Europe can look forward to witnessing Green Day’s electrifying performances, supported Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace, depending on the specific date and location.

Tickets for both tours will go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 AM local time, with various exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, November 7.

The excitement surrounding Green Day’s 2024 world tour doesn’t stop there. The band has also treated fans to a taste of what’s to come releasing the second single from “Saviors” entitled “Look Ma, No Brains!” The track encapsulates the timeless energy and signature sound that has made Green Day an enduring force in the punk rock genre.

So mark your calendars and get ready to experience a musical journey like no other as Green Day takes the stage for their epic world tour in 2024. Be sure to secure your tickets early, as this is bound to be a concert series you won’t want to miss!

