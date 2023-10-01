Green Day Teases New Music with Cryptic Social Media Post

Green Day has left fans excited and curious with a cryptic social media post teasing new music. The band took to Twitter on October 1st with the message, “It’s October 1st, WAKE UP,” and directed fans to a new website where they could register for a “wake up call.”

The new project seems to be titled ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and is potentially set to release on October 24th. This announcement was accompanied a video that teased the release date of the album.

This comes shortly after Green Day released a 30th anniversary reissue of their iconic 1994 album ‘Dookie.’ The reissue includes two live recordings, ‘Live At Woodstock (1994)’ and ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994),’ which have been made available on digital service providers for the first time.

Additionally, the reissue features previously unheard demo versions of songs like ‘Haushinka,’ ‘J.A.R.,’ and ‘On The Wagon.’ These songs have been released across the band’s discography over the years, such as ‘Haushinka,’ which appeared on Green Day’s 1997 album ‘Nimrod.’

In August, Green Day also shared 4-track demos as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations. These demos included well-known tracks like ‘Burnout,’ ‘When I Come Around,’ ‘She,’ and ‘Basket Case.’

As fans eagerly await the new music teased Green Day, the ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ is available as a limited-edition six LP vinyl box set, a four-CD box set, and digitally. Vinyl collectors can also find a special edition of the set, featuring records pressed on different shades of brown vinyl.

Source:

– “Green Day appear to be teasing new music in a cryptic social media post” (NME)