Green Day Announces Massive 2024 Global Stadium Tour

Green Day, the iconic rock band consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, has officially announced their highly-anticipated 2024 global stadium tour. The tour, titled “The Saviors Tour”, will showcase the band’s new album “Saviors” and feature an impressive lineup of supporting acts.

In North America, Green Day will be joined rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. Meanwhile, in Europe, the tour will include performances Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace. This star-studded lineup is sure to create an unforgettable concert experience for fans around the world.

“The Saviors Tour” will kick off in Monte De Gozo, Spain on May 30 and continue through France, Germany, and Italy before making its way to the UK. The tour will culminate with a massive show at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium on June 29. The North American leg of the tour, produced Live Nation, will start on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and include 27 stops across the continent.

Green Day expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour, stating, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with ‘Saviors’, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

With this tour, Green Day aims to celebrate their 30th anniversary of the iconic album “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot”. These albums have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on punk culture, and the band will undoubtedly deliver an electrifying performance, featuring both classic hits and tracks from their new album.

Tickets for “The Saviors Tour” will be available soon, with various pre-sale options and VIP packages offering fans a chance to enhance their concert experience. Stay tuned to Green Day’s official website for more information and updates on ticket sales.

FAQs

1. When does the “Saviors Tour” begin?

2. Who are the supporting acts for the tour?

3. Where can I get tickets for the tour?

Tickets for “The Saviors Tour” will be available for purchase on Green Day’s official website. Pre-sale options and VIP packages will also be offered to enhance the concert experience.

4. Will Green Day be performing songs from their new album?

Yes, Green Day’s new album, “Saviors”, will be showcased during the tour, along with their classic hits. Fans can expect an electrifying performance from the band.

5. Are there any special events or celebrations planned for this tour?

“The Saviors Tour” aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot”. The tour will be a career-spanning celebration of Green Day’s iconic albums and their significant impact on punk culture.