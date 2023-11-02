New Tour Dates for Green Day in 2024!

Green Day fans, get ready to mark your calendars! The legendary punk rock band has just announced a series of tour dates for 2024, and it’s going to be an epic journey across the globe. From Spain to the Netherlands, from the United Kingdom to the United States, Green Day is set to rock stages in some of the most iconic venues and music festivals around.

Starting in May, Green Day will kick off their tour at Monte do Gozo in Spain, followed various cities in Germany, Switzerland, France, and the UK. Fans can expect high-energy performances and crowd favorites like “Basket Case,” “American Idiot,” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Throughout the tour, Green Day will be supported a lineup of incredible bands including Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, Maid Of Ace, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. With such a stellar roster, fans are guaranteed a night of pure punk rock bliss.

In July, Green Day will be crossing the Atlantic to bring their explosive energy to Washington, DC. In August, they will continue their North American leg, hitting cities like Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, and Nashville. The tour will conclude in September with shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and San Diego.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the punk rock scene, Green Day’s 2024 tour is not to be missed. Be sure to grab your tickets early as they are expected to sell out quickly. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and an unrivaled live experience with one of the greatest punk rock bands of our time.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find the full list of Green Day’s 2024 tour dates?

A: You can find the full list of tour dates on the official Green Day website or through authorized ticket vendor websites.

Q: Will Green Day be performing at any music festivals?

A: Yes, Green Day will be performing at several music festivals throughout their tour. Festival dates are indicated with an asterisk (*) in the list of tour dates.

Q: Who will be supporting Green Day during the tour?

A: Green Day will be supported a lineup of amazing bands including Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, Maid Of Ace, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. The specific lineup may vary depending on the venue and date of the concert.

Q: How can I purchase tickets for Green Day’s tour?

A: Tickets can be purchased through authorized ticket vendor websites or through the official Green Day website. Be wary of purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources to avoid scams or counterfeit tickets.