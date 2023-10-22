The Celtic Away Support Stands in Solidarity with Palestine

The away Celtic support showed unwavering support for Palestine during their match against Hearts at Tynecastle. Even though there were only a few Celtic supporters in the stadium, the red, black, white, and green flags of Palestine were seen in abundance amongst the away crowd.

The Green Brigade, a passionate group of Celtic supporters, have called on fans to continue this message of solidarity in the upcoming Champions League match. The fans are urged to show their support for Palestine once again, just as they did at Tynecastle.

Despite the club and UEFA’s recommendations, it is expected that the home fans will defy these guidelines and express their own sentiments during the match. Regardless of the number of participants, it is likely that Celtic will face a wave of criticism after the game.

The turnout of fans with green, red, black, and white flags on Wednesday remains uncertain. It remains to be seen if the majority of fans will respond to the Green Brigade’s call and come out in their thousands to show their solidarity with Palestine.

The solidarity displayed the Celtic away support highlights the ongoing impact of political events on the world of sports. Football stadiums often become platforms for fans to voice their support for causes close to their hearts. In this case, the fans’ demonstration of solidarity with Palestine serves as a reminder of the power and influence that sports can have in promoting awareness and activism.

Overall, the away support of Celtic has once again shown their unwavering commitment to standing in solidarity with Palestine. The upcoming Champions League match will be another opportunity for fans to spread this message and raise awareness on an international stage.

Definitions:

– Green Brigade: A passionate group of Celtic supporters known for their vocal support and activism.

– UEFA: Union of European Football Associations, the governing body for football in Europe.

Sources:

– North Curve Celtic via Twitter