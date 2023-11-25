New Flavors: Pop-Tarts Explores Thanksgiving-Inspired Options

Thanksgiving is a time for indulging in turkey, stuffing, and all the delicious sides while creating joyful memories with loved ones. In the spirit of the season, the creative minds behind the Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Instagram account recently decided to add some humorous holiday flavors to the mix. They asked their followers for suggestions on rejected Thanksgiving-inspired Pop-Tart flavors, resulting in some interesting and imaginative responses.

Among the proposed flavors were frosted marshmallow and sweet potato, which received mixed reactions. However, ideas like roast turkey with cranberry frosting and savory stuffing raised a few eyebrows. The ultimate gag-inducing suggestion? Frosted green bean casserole. It’s safe to say that some flavor combinations are better left unexplored.

Despite the wide range of responses, there was one flavor idea that garnered quite a bit of enthusiasm: sweet potato Pop-Tarts. Many people agreed that this tantalizing flavor option would be a delectable addition to the Pop-Tart lineup. However, the reactions to the other suggested flavors were less favorable.

This playful exploration of unconventional flavor combinations is not the first time the Pop-Tarts social media team has ventured into creativity. Following an incident where Taylor Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game enjoying chicken fingers with red and white dipping sauces, an Instagram account jokingly identified the sauces as ketchup and seemingly ranch. Capitalizing on the humor, Heinz released limited edition bottles of ketchup and seemingly ranch. Not to be outdone, the Pop-Tarts team created their own concept to join in on the fun.

While the prank may have eluded some followers, it’s clear that the Pop-Tarts team knows how to embrace the spirit of the season and entertain their audience. After all, Thanksgiving is about more than just traditional flavors—it’s about celebrating creativity, laughter, and the joy of trying something new.

