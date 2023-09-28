Lions vs Packers: Week 4 Matchup

The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are set to face off in an exciting Thursday night matchup at Lambeau Field. Both teams come into this game with a 2-1 record, coming off wins in their previous matches.

In their last game, the Lions defeated the Atlanta Falcons with a comfortable 20-6 victory. Quarterback Jared Goff and tight end Sam LaPorta contributed to the scoring, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for an impressive 80 yards. The Lions’ defense was also stellar, holding the Falcons to just 183 yards and sacking the quarterback seven times.

The Packers, on the other hand, narrowly escaped with an 18-17 win against the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs and backup quarterback Jordan Love found the end zone for Green Bay. The Packers’ defense was strong, limiting the Saints to only 252 yards and sacking their quarterback four times.

Both teams are coming off wins and have covered the spread in their previous matches. The Lions, who are 1.5-point favorites, will be playing as the favorites on the road for the first time this season. In their last meeting back in January, the Lions secured a 20-16 victory over the Packers. It remains to be seen if they can repeat their success or if the Packers will have a better game plan this time around.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Lions are favored 1.5 points, with an over/under of 45 points. As the game approaches, fans and bettors alike are eagerly anticipating a close and exciting matchup between these two NFC North rivals.

Series History:

Green Bay and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games. Their most recent meeting in January resulted in a Lions’ victory, while the Packers emerged as winners in their previous encounter in September 2021.

