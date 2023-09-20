Greece Board of Education Joins Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants for Contributing to Mental Health Crisis

The Greece Board of Education has decided to join a nationwide lawsuit against major social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. The lawsuit alleges that these companies have knowingly contributed to a mental health crisis among students and have forced schools to allocate resources to address this issue. This move the Greece Board of Education follows a trend seen in hundreds of school districts across the country, including Hilton locally, who have pursued litigation against these social media platforms in an effort to prioritize student safety and emotional wellness over profits.

The lawsuit claims that these social media companies have purposely designed their platforms to exploit the brain’s reward systems and maximize the time users, especially young people, spend on them. The complaint argues that the detrimental effects of social media, such as anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, negatively impact students’ academic performance, attendance, and overall well-being. The increase in youth mental health problems in recent years, as evidenced CDC data, has coincided with the rise in social media usage among young people.

This legal action taken school districts falls under the public nuisance law, a doctrine that dates back to medieval England and aims to address problems that impact public welfare. It has been previously used in litigation against industries such as tobacco and opioids. Although the use of this legal strategy has had mixed results, it has been effective in securing substantial settlements in the past.

While social media companies such as Google (owner of YouTube), Snap Inc. (owner of Snapchat), and TikTok have claimed to take measures to protect teenagers implementing safety policies and parental controls, the lawsuit argues that these efforts are insufficient to counteract the negative impact of their platforms on young people’s mental health.

In joining this lawsuit, the Greece Board of Education has taken a stand to prioritize the well-being of its students and send a message to social media companies that they cannot prioritize profits over student safety. By joining forces with other school districts across the nation, they hope to hold these platforms accountable for their role in the mental health crisis among students.

Sources:

– The original source article provided the user.