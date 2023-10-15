Man Arrested in Greater Noida for Objectionable Social Media Post

A 26-year-old man in Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly making an objectionable post on social media, according to the local police. The accused, identified as Wajid Ali, was taken into custody on Saturday after an FIR was registered against him on October 13 at Jewar police station.

The police spokesperson stated that the objectionable post was made Ali from his Twitter account on July 21. The post was deemed to be “casteist” in nature, leading to the registration of the FIR. The case has been filed under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Ali’s Twitter account had fewer than 10 followers and featured profile and cover pictures of political party leaders. However, further details about the content of the post have not been provided.

Social media has become a powerful platform for individuals to express their opinions and engage in discussions. While it offers a means for people to connect and share ideas, it also poses challenges when it comes to maintaining a safe and respectful online environment.

Authorities are taking strict measures to address instances of offensive and objectionable content on social media platforms. The Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act provide legal frameworks for prosecuting individuals involved in cyber offenses.

It is essential for users to be mindful of their online actions, ensuring that they comply with regulations and refrain from posting content that can be deemed offensive, discriminatory, or harmful. Maintaining respectful communication and spreading positive messages can contribute to a healthy and inclusive online community.

