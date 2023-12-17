Rescue Dog Finds New Home After Difficult Journey

Summary: A Great Dane named Midnight, who was originally adopted from a Florida animal rescue, is now in need of a new home due to difficulties with other animals. Despite the setbacks, Midnight is a gentle and loving dog who is ready to find her forever family.

After being surrendered a backyard breeder along with her mother and siblings, Midnight found her way to the Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue in October 2019. She was adopted shortly after, but her new family noticed that she struggled to get along with other animals. Despite their efforts to help her adjust, it was concluded that Midnight needed a home where she could be the only pet.

Now, Midnight is once again looking for a loving home where she can thrive. Described as a majestic and gentle giant, this 102-pound pup loves to snuggle and play. She enjoys sleeping on soft couches, playing tug of war, and even going on walks. However, she prefers quiet streets where there are fewer people and dogs.

The Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue is currently accepting adoption applications for Midnight. They have an adoption process in place which can be found on their website, nwflgdr.com/adopt. Midnight is currently residing in Tallahassee.

It is unfortunate that Midnight’s journey has been challenging, but she remains a loyal and affectionate companion. She deserves a home where she can be the center of attention and receive the love and care she deserves.

Let’s hope that Midnight’s story has a happy ending as she embarks on her search for a new forever home.