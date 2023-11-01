Kernel the Great Dane Forms Heartwarming Bond with “New Grandma”

When Alyssa Berkovitz and her Great Dane, Kernel, first encountered an elderly couple on their regular hiking trails near Boston, Massachusetts, they had no idea that a beautiful friendship was about to blossom. The couple instantly fell in love with the gentle giant and enjoyed their interactions with him. Tragically, the man passed away, leaving his wife behind.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Kernel crossed paths with the grieving widow on a walk and immediately sensed her sorrow. From that moment on, Berkovitz and Kernel began accompanying the “New Grandma” on weekly hikes to offer companionship and support during her healing process. The story, posted on the TikTok account @kernelthegreat, has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.

In a touching video, “New Grandma” is seen walking alongside Kernel and a group of dogs. She fondly narrates the tale of how she and her late husband first encountered the Great Dane, even remembering the names of all the dogs in the pack. The video has garnered heartfelt responses, with many viewers expressing their desire to give Grandma a warm hug and celebrating the deep bond between Kernel and his Grandma.

While this story showcases the remarkable connection between humans and animals, it also serves as a reminder of the healing power of companionship in times of loss and grief. Pets, like Kernel, often provide comfort and support during difficult times, offering a shoulder to lean on and unwavering loyalty. Their unconditional love can help ease emotional pain and bring solace in ways that words sometimes cannot.

