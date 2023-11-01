New Best Friends: Great Dane and “New Grandma” Form Heartwarming Bond

Kernel the Great Dane and his owner, Alyssa Berkovitz, have formed an endearing friendship with an elderly woman they affectionately call “New Grandma.” The heartwarming story started when Kernel first encountered the elderly couple during hikes near Boston, Massachusetts. The couple instantly fell in love with the gentle giant. However, tragedy struck when the husband passed away, leaving his wife alone.

But fate had something special in store. On one of Kernel’s walks, he ran into the “New Grandma” all herself. From that day on, Kernel and his human companion began accompanying her on weekly hikes. The TikTok video shared on @kernelthegreat’s account captured the beauty of their bond. In the video, “New Grandma” confidently recites the names of all the dogs in their hiking group, including Kernel.

The video has melted hearts on TikTok, with users expressing their joy and admiration for the friendship. One viewer, Shannon, commented, “I just want to give Grandma the biggest hug. This brings me joy, and it makes me so happy that she knows all the pack members.” Simona wrote, “Beautiful how Kernel and Granny are together.”

The heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of companionship and the love that can be found in unexpected places. It highlights the bond between animals and humans, showcasing how they can bring happiness and comfort to one another.

