Thousands of Gallons of Sewage Overflow in Wake Forest Due to Grease Blockage

Raleigh, North Carolina recently experienced another incident of sewage overflow due to a grease blockage, resulting in the discharge of approximately 2,530 gallons of untreated wastewater. The spill occurred in the 900 block of Cherry Pond Court in Wake Forest and was caused grease buildup in the sewer main. Fortunately, the overflow did not reach any surface waters and remained contained within the natural topography of the area.

This is the second incident of sewage overflow in less than a week in Raleigh. Just a few days earlier, over 4,500 gallons of sewage had overflowed in the 3700 block of Charleston Park Drive. In that case, around 2,680 gallons of untreated wastewater made its way into an unnamed tributary of the Neuse River basin. Fortunately, no significant damage to the environment was reported.

To prevent future incidents, Raleigh Water is reminding residents to be mindful of what they dispose of in the sewer system. Grease, wipes, rags, diapers, debris, and other improper materials can cause blockages and lead to sewage overflows. Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue should be discharged into the sewer system.

If anyone notices excessive sewer smells or witnesses sewage spilling from manholes or pipes, it is important to report the incident to the City of Raleigh at (919) 996-3245. Prompt reporting helps authorities address the issue and prevent further environmental damage.

Sewage overflows are a serious concern as they can contaminate water sources and have detrimental effects on aquatic life. By raising awareness about proper disposal practices and maintaining the sewer system, Raleigh aims to prevent future incidents and protect the local environment.