Fall Grazing Conference to be Held in Shell Lake

The fall grazing conference will take place in Shell Lake this year, hosted the Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, University of Wisconsin-River Falls Forage Project, and UW-Madison Extension. The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on November 11 at the Shell Lake Community Center. The event aims to provide informative sessions in a friendly networking environment.

The conference will cover a range of topics including Grassland 2.0, livestock health care skills and composting mortalities, wetland economics and grazing ecology, grazing nutrient management, and farm solar panels. The conference is open to individuals interested in farming, including new farmers, part-time or full-time operators, low-income startups, graziers, and non-graziers.

Advance registration, due November 7, is priced at $20 and includes lunch, refreshments, and materials. Late registration will be available for $30. Registration questions can be directed to Beth Bartol at 218-206-4351. For more information on grazing, individuals can contact UW-Madison Extension regional crops educator, Becky Brathal at 651-302-6620, Kevin Schoessow at 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers, Lynn Johnson at 715-225-9882.

