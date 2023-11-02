New Ways to Explore Interiors with Grazia Casa

Grazia UK is taking its interiors content to new heights with the launch of Grazia Casa. The magazine’s editor, Hattie Brett, revealed that they are focused on an “explosive increment in online interiors content” after the successful debut of their annual interiors special in October. This surge of fresh content will be further amplified through a collaboration with Pinterest.

Surveys conducted Grazia among their print readers showed a significant increase in spending on interiors. This trend is also reflected online, as three out of their top 10 revenue-generating affiliate articles this year were homeware-focused. Grazia Casa aims to tap into this growing interest and provide readers with fashion insiders’ tips on how to confidently decorate and deck out their homes.

To enhance their digital presence, Grazia Casa is partnering with Pinterest, following in the footsteps of other content collaborations with Condé Nast Entertainment. Pinterest’s content strategy, initiated two years ago, will now feature 160 exclusive videos produced Vogue and Architectural Digest, showcasing seasonal and cultural moments.

With their annual special, Grazia Casa sets out to showcase how the world’s most fashionable individuals approach homeware. The debut issue includes a feature story on former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons, a tour of Giorgio Armani’s holiday home, and tips on easy entertaining from lifestyle specialist Laura Jackson.

Grazia’s research indicates that their audience of AB women is spending twice as much on interiors as beauty products each month. These readers now rely on Grazia for recommendations, advice, and inspiration for their homes. Grazia Casa has been designed to cater to the needs of time-poor women, offering practical tips regardless of budget or DIY skills.

In conclusion, Grazia Casa aims to provide a one-stop destination for confident, style-obsessed individuals who are keen to explore trending interior ideas. With its engaging content and expertly curated product recommendations, Grazia Casa invites readers to step into a world of interior inspiration.

