New Trend: Interiors Content on the Rise as Grazia Magazine Expands Online Presence

Grazia UK editor, Hattie Brett, has announced a significant increase in interiors content on the magazine’s website, graziadaily.co.uk. The decision to focus on interiors comes after the successful launch of Grazia Casa, the magazine’s annual interiors special, in October. Eager to cater to the growing interest in home decor, Grazia aims to provide its readers with a wealth of inspiring and informative online content.

Brett revealed that the decision to prioritize interiors content was driven feedback from their print readers, who reported a dramatic increase in their spending on home decor. This surge in interest is also reflected online, with three out of the top 10 revenue-generating affiliate articles this year being homeware-focused.

To further enhance their interiors coverage, Grazia has partnered with Pinterest. This collaboration will amplify the magazine’s online presence and provide readers with even more inspiration and ideas for their homes. The partnership with Pinterest is in line with the platform’s aim to provide valuable and engaging content to its users.

The annual Grazia Casa issue, currently only available in print, features former J.Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons on the cover. The issue explores how fashion-forward individuals approach homeware, taking readers on a tour of Giorgio Armani’s holiday home on the island of Pantelleria, Italy, and sharing tips on easy entertaining from TV presenter and lifestyle specialist Laura Jackson.

With the launch of Grazia Casa, Grazia aims to become the go-to source for interior recommendations, advice, and inspiration. Research conducted the magazine indicates that their audience of AB women (higher and intermediate managerial, administrative, and professional occupations) is now spending twice as much on interiors as on beauty. Grazia is determined to cater to the needs of their time-poor, style-obsessed readers delivering comprehensive edits of the best items to shop and showcasing the latest trends in home decor.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the focus of Grazia magazine’s online content?

A: The focus of Grazia magazine’s online content is interiors, with a significant increase in coverage and features on homeware and home decor.

Q: What was the motivation behind this shift in content focus?

A: The decision to prioritize interiors content was based on feedback from Grazia’s print readers, who reported an increase in their spending on home decor. This trend was also observed online.

Q: How does Grazia plan to expand its interiors coverage?

A: Grazia has partnered with Pinterest to amplify its online presence and provide readers with more inspiration and ideas for their homes.

Q: Who is the target audience for Grazia Casa?

A: Grazia Casa caters to style-obsessed, time-poor women who are looking for news, recommendations, and inspiration for their homes.

Q: What other features can readers expect from Grazia Casa?

A: Grazia Casa offers practical tips, budget-conscious ideas, and recommendations for products curated the Grazia team and interviewees.