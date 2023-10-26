Grayson Waller Sparks Controversy with Taylor Swift Comments

Professional wrestler Grayson Waller has found himself in the middle of a heated feud with Taylor Swift’s fanbase, known as the Swifties, after making several controversial comments about the popstar and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Australian powerhouse, who has faced off against some of the biggest names in the WWE, including John Cena and Edge, recently took aim at Kelce, suggesting that he was “settling for a six” dating Taylor Swift.

Since the comments were made on a recent episode of WWE’s YouTube show “The Bump,” Waller has faced backlash from Swift’s passionate fanbase. The controversy has spilled over onto social media, where Waller has been subjected to trolling and criticism from Swifties around the world.

Despite the backlash, Waller has not backed down, continuing to engage with Swift’s fans on social media. In a recent tweet, he referred to the Swifties as “the ugliest losers on social media,” further escalating the feud.

This unexpected conflict has generated significant attention for Waller and the WWE, potentially attracting new viewers to the organization’s programming. Although there has been no response from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce regarding Waller’s comments, the wrestler’s bold statements have undoubtedly sparked interest and speculation about a potential showdown between him and Kelce in the wrestling ring.

FAQ

Q: What did Grayson Waller say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

A: Grayson Waller suggested that Travis Kelce was “settling for a six” dating Taylor Swift on an episode of WWE’s YouTube show “The Bump.”

Q: Why has Grayson Waller received backlash?

A: Waller’s comments about Taylor Swift and her fanbase, known as the Swifties, have generated criticism and trolling on social media.

Q: Has Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce responded to Grayson Waller’s comments?

A: As of now, there has been no official response from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce regarding the controversy.

Q: Could Grayson Waller and Travis Kelce face off in the WWE ring?

A: While there is no confirmation of a wrestling match between Grayson Waller and Travis Kelce, the history of the WWE using famous sports stars in their events leaves open the possibility of an exciting showdown.