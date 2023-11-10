Grayson Waller Pays Tribute to CM Punk in Latest Instagram Post

Australian sensation Grayson Waller recently took to Instagram to pay homage to former multi-time world champion CM Punk. In a post that has grabbed the attention of wrestling fans worldwide, Waller referenced Punk’s iconic pipebomb promo, asserting, “Even on commentary, nobody can touch me.” Accompanying his statement was a captivating photo of himself from last Friday’s SmackDown, capturing the essence of his electrifying presence in the wrestling ring.

Waller’s tribute didn’t go unnoticed Punk, who responded with a kiss face emoji, indicating his appreciation for the recognition. This exchange between the two talented individuals has sparked excitement and speculation among fans about the possibility of a future collaboration or even a return Punk to the WWE platform.

However, despite the buzz surrounding this interaction, recent reports state that Punk’s involvement with the WWE is currently not being considered. While eager fans may have hoped for a potential resurgence of the legendary wrestler within the company, it appears that, for now, such rumors are nothing more than wishful thinking.

Nevertheless, Waller’s gesture serves as a testament to Punk’s enduring legacy within the wrestling industry. As one of the most charismatic and influential figures to have graced the squared circle, Punk’s impact continues to inspire athletes, like Waller, to push their boundaries and strive for greatness.

FAQ:

Q: What is CM Punk best known for?

A: CM Punk is best known for his famous pipebomb promo, a groundbreaking interview that remains one of the most impactful moments in professional wrestling history.

Q: Will CM Punk be returning to WWE?

A: As of now, reports suggest that CM Punk’s return to the WWE is not being considered.

Q: How did CM Punk respond to Grayson Waller’s tribute on Instagram?

A: CM Punk responded to Waller’s Instagram post with a kiss face emoji, showing his appreciation for the homage.

Q: Is Grayson Waller expected to collaborate with CM Punk in the future?

A: While fans may speculate about the possibilities, no official announcements have been made regarding a potential collaboration between Waller and CM Punk.