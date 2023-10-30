Houston Gymnastics Icon Mary Lou Retton Shares Update on Health Journey

After a period of silence following her battle with a rare form of pneumonia, Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has taken to Instagram to provide an update on her health. Retton, known as “America’s sweetheart,” expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received from people all over the world during this challenging time.

Having spent more than two weeks in intensive care, Retton’s daughters have been keeping the public informed about their mother’s condition. However, now that she is back home, Retton felt compelled to address her well-wishers personally. In her Instagram post, she shared that she is slowly recovering but acknowledged that the road to full recovery will be long and arduous.

While Retton is appreciative of the concern shown her fans, she also requested privacy as she continues to recuperate with her family her side. However, she assured her followers that when the time is right, she will share more details about her health issues in order to help others who may be facing similar battles.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, who initially revealed her mother’s hospitalization, recently shared another Instagram post expressing gratitude for the support they have received. She mentioned that her family was truly grateful and touched the outpouring of love and encouragement they have received from people around the world.

Retton’s health journey has been a rollercoaster, with moments of progress followed setbacks. Nonetheless, she remains positive and determined to overcome the challenges she faces. Her resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to many during these difficult times.

