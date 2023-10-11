Social Media Content Moderation Policies Impact Understanding of Israel-Hamas Conflict

Social media platforms have played a significant role in shaping the world’s understanding of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Videos uploaded individuals from both sides have provided a window into the violence, but the prevalence of fake and misleading posts has also complicated the situation. Content moderation policies differ among social networks, determining what videos can be posted and who can post them.

Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram allow users to express support for Israel or voice concerns for the Palestinians, while forbidding any support for Hamas. TikTok also bans Hamas from its platform. However, videos created Hamas members have still appeared on these platforms due to exceptions for newsworthiness or “counter-speech.” On the other hand, platforms like Telegram exercise minimal content moderation and even host a Hamas channel that broadcasts graphic footage of dead Israelis.

Messaging platform X, formerly Twitter, has become a hub for posts and videos that violate other platforms’ rules on graphic violence and hate speech. This has raised concerns from regulators, with the European Union suggesting that X may be in violation of European rules on violent and terrorist content.

During times of conflict, social media companies face the challenging task of determining which posts to remove while balancing the goal of allowing free expression and preventing the spread of violent or misleading content. They must also consider the potential impact of aiding terrorist organizations enabling them to broadcast propaganda. Social media platforms have faced scrutiny in the past for their decisions on which organizations are deemed dangerous or extremist.

Content moderation policies can have significant consequences, silencing valid expressions of support for Palestinian liberation while also removing videos that document atrocities. The categorization of users and groups social media platforms can determine how their speech is treated, with political parties and nation-states often receiving different treatment than terrorist organizations.

To ensure responsible content moderation, platforms need to navigate a complex landscape, making difficult decisions without full information and under time pressure. This presents a challenging problem both technically and normatively.

Source: Washington Post