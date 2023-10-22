Elderly TikTok Stars Find Fame and Purpose in Authenticity

Larry Canam, a 70-year-old from Fredericton, New Brunswick, originally started hosting weekly father-son movie and cocktail nights with his son. When his son suggested they put their cocktail recipes on TikTok for fun, Canam received a lukewarm reaction at first. However, after gaining enough traction and requests, he decided to make a milkshake recipe and garnered over one million views. Canam now has nearly 6 million followers and shares a variety of videos on his TikTok account, showcasing his hobbies and interests beyond cocktails and milkshakes, such as cooking and gardening.

While TikTok is largely known as a Gen Z app, senior citizens are some of its biggest stars. Many retirees have found success on the platform, partly due to their authenticity and their age. Growing up before the advent of smartphones and social media, they bring a unique perspective and wisdom that resonates with viewers. These senior creators have become a source of connection for many during the loneliness of the pandemic. For some, TikTok has also provided an opportunity to earn extra retirement income and explore new business ventures. However, most are simply happy to have found a new hobby and sense of purpose in their retirement years.

One example is Babs Costello, a 74-year-old who launched her TikTok account, @brunchwithbabs, during the lockdown. Starting with a simple chicken and potatoes recipe from her grandmother, Costello quickly gained fame and now has 4 million followers. Her videos share essential advice and shortcuts to life, delivered with a positive and approachable vibe reminiscent of a beloved teacher.

Another TikTok star is Lili Droniak, a 93-year-old with a humorous and sassy grandma personality. Droniak aims to make her 12 million followers laugh with Gen Z-style dark comedy. While she had been making videos with her grandson since the early days of YouTube, she started posting consistently to TikTok in the 2020s and quickly gained popularity.

These elderly TikTok stars have found a new platform to showcase their authenticity and provide connection, laughter, and advice to viewers. TikTok has given them a sense of purpose and a way to share their wisdom and hobbies with the world.

Sources:

– Source article: [source]

– Definition of TikTok: a social media platform for creating and sharing short videos, often set to music.

– Definition of virality: the state of being widely circulated or spread rapidly, especially on the internet.