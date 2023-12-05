Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Leaked Ahead of Schedule

The long-awaited trailer for Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked online a day before its scheduled release. The grainy trailer, which featured a Bitcoin watermark, was posted on a burner account on X, formerly known as Twitter, and quickly garnered over one million views before being taken down. Rockstar Games, the developer behind the popular game series, acknowledged the leak and released the official trailer on YouTube.

The 90-second trailer, set to Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road,” confirmed that the game is scheduled for release in 2025. It was revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI will be available on Sony’s Playstation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X & S consoles, but no mention was made of a potential PC or Nintendo Switch release. Rockstar founder Sam Houser expressed his excitement about pushing the boundaries of immersive open-world experiences and shared that the game will be set in Vice City, the series’ analogue to Miami.

The trailer introduced players to Lucia, a female protagonist, and her unnamed male partner. Scenes showcased sun-drenched beaches, street racing, and the familiar mayhem associated with the Grand Theft Auto series. Additionally, the trailer highlighted the satirical portrayal of North American culture, with social media-like feeds and comments mirroring platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Grand Theft Auto V, the previous installment in the series, was released in 2013 and has remained a top seller, with over 190 million copies sold. Its continued popularity can be attributed to the success of its online multiplayer mode, GTA Online, which offers endless possibilities for multiplayer mayhem. Rockstar has consistently provided updates and expansions to keep players engaged and entertained.

As excitement builds for Grand Theft Auto VI, reports have also surfaced regarding Rockstar’s efforts to improve work culture and avoid excessive overtime. The company aims to redefine its writing and humor to avoid targeting marginalized groups, a departure from the punch-down humor that the series has previously been criticized for.

Fans worldwide eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, ready to embark on another immersive and satirical adventure in the world of Vice City.