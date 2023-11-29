Netflix Games to Add Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to its Catalog

Netflix Games has recently announced that the highly popular Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (GTA Trilogy) will be available on its platform starting December 14. This exciting news means that Netflix subscribers will soon have access to the iconic games: GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

To get ready for the release, players can pre-register for the game starting November 30. The GTA Trilogy will be accessible through the Netflix mobile app, as well as on the App Store and Google Play Store for all Netflix subscribers.

Contrary to some misconceptions, Netflix has clarified that games are available to all subscribers, so there is no need to worry about any additional fees or subscriptions.

Originally released in 2021, the GTA Trilogy had faced criticism due to various bugs and updates that some fans felt detracted from the games’ overall quality and visual style. Taking note of the feedback, Rockstar, the creator of the Grand Theft Auto series, responded to fan complaints with a statement acknowledging the issues: “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

With Netflix Games now offering the GTA Trilogy, fans will have another convenient avenue to immerse themselves in these beloved games. Whether you are a die-hard fan of the original releases or a newcomer eager to experience the legendary series, Netflix Games aims to provide an accessible and seamless gaming experience for all.

FAQ:

Q: Can I play the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Netflix Games?

A: Yes, starting from December 14, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy will be available on Netflix Games.

Q: Do I need to pay extra to play games on Netflix?

A: No, all games offered on Netflix Games are accessible to all subscribers without any additional fees.

Q: Where can I pre-register for the GTA Trilogy?

A: You can pre-register for the game on November 30 through the Netflix mobile app, as well as on the App Store and Google Play Store.