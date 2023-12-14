Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Now Available on Mobile!

The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is finally here, and it’s not just on Netflix Games. Rockstar Games’ remake/remaster of the classic trilogy is now available as standalone releases for iOS and Android, in addition to being part of the Netflix Games service. This is a significant development for mobile gamers, as it marks one of the most significant additions to the Netflix Games library so far.

Originally released in a less-than-perfect state on consoles and PC, the Definitive Edition has seen numerous improvements, except for the Nintendo Switch version. While some fans still prefer the originals, the remake has come a long way, making it a worthwhile experience for both new and returning players.

The three games – Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA III – have all received a complete overhaul in terms of visuals and gameplay, thanks to the new engine remake. If you’re a fan of the series and want to relive the nostalgia on your mobile device, now is the perfect time to dive into the world of Vice City, Liberty City, and San Andreas.

To play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, you have multiple options. If you have an active Netflix subscription, you can access the games through the Netflix Games service. Alternatively, you can purchase each game as a standalone release for $19.99 on the App Store or Google Play Store. There is also a discounted bundle available for the original releases on iOS.

Whether you’re a veteran player or new to the franchise, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition offers an immersive and action-packed experience on mobile. So, gear up, hop into a stolen car, and explore the vast open worlds of these iconic games today!