New Modern Benches Spark Controversy in Downtown Grand Rapids

Summary: The recent installation of modernized benches in downtown Grand Rapids has stirred up mixed reactions among the locals. While some appreciate the updated design and believe it enhances the aesthetic of the area, others express concerns that the new benches target the unhoused population that often relied on the old benches for rest. The nonprofit organization Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) is behind the bench replacement project, which is part of their broader initiative called Streetscape aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure.

According to Bill Kirk, DGRI’s director of communications, the update was necessary as the previous benches were almost two decades old and starting to deteriorate. The organization received feedback from local businesses stating that comfortable seating would encourage people to spend more time in front of their stores, potentially leading to increased foot traffic.

Among those who appreciate the new seating design is Kelly Roper, owner of SHOW Salon, who praises the benches for their beauty and character. However, opinions are divided, with individuals like Anthony Cargill, who is experiencing homelessness, expressing their dissatisfaction. Cargill explains that the new benches are less accommodating for individuals seeking a place to rest overnight.

DGRI emphasizes that the decision to replace the benches was based not only on input from local businesses but also on a consideration for the needs and concerns of various stakeholders in downtown Grand Rapids. They assert that the updated benches conform to the standard of outdoor seating in most urban areas.

In total, DGRI plans to replace 80 old benches with 40 new ones as part of their ongoing Streetscape project. While the controversy surrounding the bench replacement continues, the organization hopes that the improved infrastructure will contribute to making Grand Rapids a more vibrant and welcoming city for all.