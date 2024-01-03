Unusual Pothole Becomes Local Attraction

Locals in Grand Haven, Michigan are flocking to see a pothole that has become an unexpected tourist attraction. What started as a social media post Cory Denny, who spotted a chair inside the pothole, has now turned into a full-blown spectacle. People from neighboring cities have been traveling to get a picture with the now-famous pothole.

The pothole, big enough to fit a chair, has seen various seating arrangements over the last few days. It began with a leather recliner and has since been replaced with a traditional blue chair. This unusual sight has led to a “living room scene” being created around the pothole, complete with a Christmas tree, speakers, and even flooring.

Cory Denny, who initially shared the photo on a local Facebook group, is amazed at the response it has received. The growing attention has brought a smile to his face, with people coming together to enjoy the humorous display. However, Denny hopes that this newfound popularity will also prompt action from the authorities to fix the pothole.

The City of Grand Haven Department of Public Works’ street department has been contacted for more information, but their response is pending, possibly due to the New Year’s Day holiday. The responsibility for the pothole’s repair remains unclear, as it may be located on a privately owned road near a parking lot.

While the pothole continues to draw attention and entertain visitors, it is crucial that a solution is found. Although it has become a light-hearted joke, the safety issue should not be overlooked. As the spectacle continues, locals eagerly await a resolution from the relevant authorities.