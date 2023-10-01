Grand Designs Star Rosa Shows off Fitness and Luxury Lifestyle on Instagram

Rosa, a star on the popular TV show Grand Designs, has gained attention on Instagram for her glamorous posts showcasing her fitness journey and luxurious lifestyle. The latest series of Grand Designs premiered on Channel 4, featuring Rosa and her partner Craig as they transformed a disused railway reservoir in the Wye Valley into a unique living space.

Rosa, who works as an audiologist, revealed her passion for fitness on her Instagram account. Among her posts, Rosa flaunts her incredible figure in stylish gym wear and swimsuits. She radiates confidence in black pants and a cropped white gym top, as well as a black and white low-cut swimsuit.

In addition to her fitness posts, Rosa shared snapshots from a family trip to Dubai. One photo captured her in a strapless colorful dress, posing with Craig and their son Leo in front of the stunning aquarium at the luxury Atlantis Hotel on The Palm. The holiday was a much-needed break for the couple, as they faced numerous challenges throughout their Grand Designs project, including escalating costs.

Originally budgeted at £700,000, the build ultimately cost £1.2 million. The construction expenses alone were quoted at over £700,000, causing the couple to compromise on certain aspects of the design. They negotiated a construction price of £950,000 but found themselves running out of funds as the project progressed. To cover outstanding costs, they had to borrow an additional £80,000 from the bank.

Craig expressed his concerns regarding the financial burdens they faced during the project, worrying about potential bankruptcy. He emphasized the seriousness of loans and mortgages, recognizing the obligation to repay borrowed money.

Despite the challenges, Rosa and Craig persevered, and their Grand Designs project took four years to complete – three years longer than originally planned. Throughout the process, Rosa’s Instagram documented the ups and downs of their journey, showcasing her determination and resilience in the face of obstacles.

Viewers can catch Rosa and Craig’s extraordinary transformation on Grand Designs, which airs on Channel 4 and is available for streaming on the channel’s platform.

