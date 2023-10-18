Small-Town Police Officer Becomes Viral Sensation on TikTok

A police officer from Grand Blanc Township, Officer Ben Cole, has unexpectedly become a viral sensation on TikTok. It all started when a TikTok user, known as Lucille, spotted Officer Cole at a local bar and instantly fell in love. She filmed a quick video, showcasing Officer Cole’s good looks, and posted it on TikTok with the hashtag #copsoftiktok.

Little did Officer Cole know that his video would quickly gain traction and capture the attention of thousands of users. Set to the song “Big Boy” SZA, the TikTok video has been viewed over 71,000 times, received 1,500 comments, and has been shared 7,600 times.

Officer Cole’s newfound fame has even led to some playful comments, with users referring to him as a “hot cop” and comparing him to the Kelce brothers. However, despite the sudden attention, Officer Cole remains humble and focused on his job. He is known for being a dedicated officer and a former Marine.

While Officer Cole is flattered the viral video, he still prefers to fly under the radar. He is a married father of three, making it clear that he is taken. His fellow officers have been teasing him about his unexpected fame, but it’s all in good fun.

As the video continues to gain popularity, Officer Cole’s small-town police department appreciates the positive attention he has brought. They thank all the officers who serve on the front lines each day, and Officer Cole serves as a reminder of the dedicated service and bravery officers provide to their communities.

