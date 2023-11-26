Chrystel to Release Highly Anticipated Afropop Single ‘Snapchat’ with Blaqbonez

Grammy Award-nominated Ivorian American artist and songwriter CHRYSTEL is gearing up to launch her thrilling new afropop single ‘SNAPCHAT’. The track features popular Nigerian rap star Blaqbonez and is produced the award-winning afrobeats hitmaker Type A. Scheduled to be released on November 24, ‘Snapchat’ serves as the lead single from Chrystel’s highly anticipated sophomore EP, set to drop in February 2024.

The infectious ‘Snapchat’ is a playful and flirty afropop offering that exudes confidence, independence, and self-assurance. Anchored Type A’s bass and guitar-led production, the song showcases the undeniable chemistry between Chrystel and Blaqbonez. Crafted to make listeners hit the dance floor, the track combines witty songwriting with a carefree vibe.

Discussing the inspiration behind ‘Snapchat’, Chrystel shares, “It’s all about feeling sexy and having fun. I want people to feel empowered when they hear it. This song is like a form of self-care – knowing and embracing your own worth without seeking validation from others. Loving yourself for who you are and who you’re becoming is incredibly important to me.”

Aside from her own rising career as an artist, Chrystel is also recognized as a Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling songwriter. She has contributed to notable projects such as the Dreamville compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III and Baby Tate’s viral hit ‘I Am’ featuring Flo Milli. With over six million global streams and critical acclaim from various platforms, including BBC 1Xtra and Apple Music, Chrystel is poised to make a lasting impact in the music industry.

Building on her diverse cultural background, which blends American and Ivorian influences, Chrystel plans to infuse her contemporary pop songwriting with afropop soundscapes from her homeland. ‘Snapchat’ is a testament to this fusion of styles, and it offers a glimpse into what listeners can expect from her upcoming project.

As Chrystel shares, “My main goal for this project was to create the best music I could possibly make with the best producers from the continent right now. Integrating elements from different sounds, cultures, and collaborators has helped shape my unique musical identity. The end result surpasses my initial vision and offers an exciting blend of influences.”

To experience the vibrant sounds of Chrystel’s ‘Snapchat’ and to stay tuned for her upcoming EP, mark your calendars for November 24 and look out for this rising star in the afropop scene.

