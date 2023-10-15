Alexis Loomans Goes Viral with New Instagram Content

Alexis Loomans, the girlfriend of Florida QB Graham Mertz, has gained significant attention on Instagram after recently posting a series of bikini photos. Loomans, who is also the reigning Miss Wisconsin USA 2023, was relatively unknown in the content game but has quickly risen to internet stardom.

Mertz, on the other hand, has been making waves on the football field as well. In a recent game against the Gamecocks, Mertz threw for three touchdowns and 423 yards. With 1,474 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions so far this year, Mertz has shown flashes of the talent that once had Wisconsin fans excited before his transfer.

Although they may not officially be a power couple yet, the potential is definitely there if Mertz continues to perform on the field and Loomans keeps captivating the internet with her viral content. Momentum is key, and Loomans seems to have it on her side at the moment.

It’s clear that Loomans is in it for the long haul, and there’s no doubt she will continue to be a prominent figure on social media. With her newfound fame and Mertz’s success, this couple is definitely one to watch.

