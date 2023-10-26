New Man, New Game: Alexis Loomans Captivates Instagram with Stylish Shots

Graham Mertz’s girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, is stealing the spotlight on Instagram with her stylish posts. With Mertz gaining success on the football field as a quarterback for the Florida Gators, Loomans is also experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity online.

The Wisconsin native, who recently transferred to Gainesville, has shown tremendous improvement this season. Mertz has already thrown for 1,897 yards, 12 touchdowns, and has a remarkable completion rate of 76.2%. Fans are witnessing the growth and potential that was missed during his time with the Badgers.

While Mertz’s on-field performance is impressive, it’s Loomans’ social media presence that has caught everyone’s attention. Since being featured on OutKick, her follower count has increased an astounding 79.5%. The OutKick bump is undeniable.

To maintain her newfound popularity, Loomans recently participated in a photo shoot wearing a fashionable oversized jacket without a bra. The pictures went viral, showcasing her rising star status. Her unique style and captivating posts continue to captivate fans and draw in new followers.

It’s difficult to determine the exact impact OutKick has had on Loomans’ rise to fame, but it’s undeniable that the platform played a significant role in her sudden surge in popularity. From an unknown online presence to gaining coverage from publications across the sports world, Loomans is on her way to becoming an internet sensation.

The question now becomes, what’s next for Alexis Loomans? With Mertz’s successful season and her growing following, the possibilities seem limitless. As fans, we can’t wait to see where her journey takes her next. One thing is for sure – Alexis Loomans is definitely a rising star worth keeping an eye on.

