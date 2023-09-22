Graffiti-Covered House on B.C. South Coast Destroyed Fire

A graffiti-covered house located on B.C.’s South Coast has been destroyed fire, according to the West Vancouver Fire Department. The house, situated on Tyee Point in West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay, gained attention earlier this year when a photo of it was shared on social media with the caption, “Party house with a view.” The property, which is valued at $5.4 million, has a long history, with the same owner for decades, and had been rented out before being abandoned. There were discussions in the past about potentially converting the site into a park.

The fire, which occurred just after 11 p.m. PT on Thursday, engulfed the home, making it difficult for firefighters to access the area due to the lack of fire hydrants and limited access for fire trucks. The West Vancouver Fire Department sought assistance from the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services’ fire boat, which helped in spraying water on the structure. Despite these efforts, the house eventually collapsed in on itself.

Assistant Fire Chief Mat Furlot believes that the fire was human caused, as there was no lightning in the area at the time of the incident. The house had been abandoned for years but had experienced squatters living in it on occasion. Fortunately, there were no reports of anyone being inside the house during the fire, and no other nearby structures were damaged.

It is likely that further investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire, but for now, this iconic graffiti-covered house on the B.C. South Coast is no more.

