Gracey Van Der Mark Becomes the First Latina Mayor of Huntington Beach

Gracey Van Der Mark, a councilmember from Huntington Beach, has been appointed as the new mayor of the city after a split council voted in favor of her nomination. This historic decision makes Van Der Mark the first Latina mayor in the history of Huntington Beach. The mayor selection process involves a one-year term and is conducted the City Council members who choose a representative from among themselves. While the position is ceremonial in nature, the mayor has the authority to call special meetings and preside over council meetings.

During the council meeting, Gracey Van Der Mark expressed her gratitude for the appointment, stating, “I’m the first Latina elected as mayor of this great city. This means so much, not only for my family and I, but for the entire city.” The council’s decision to name Van Der Mark as mayor was split along ideological lines, with a 4-3 vote in her favor. Councilmember Tony Strickland, who served as the previous mayor, had been mentoring Van Der Mark throughout the year in preparation for her new role.

While Van Der Mark’s appointment was met with cheers from many supporters, there were also critics who voiced their concerns during the public comment period. Van Der Mark, in her first term on the council, gained recognition for her efforts to implement an appointed community review board to assess children’s books for sexual content in the city’s public library system. She also highlighted the council’s accomplishments in withdrawing from the Orange County Power Authority and reaching a settlement with the air show operator.

The council’s decision topass the existing policy of selecting council leadership based on seniority caused controversy, with Councilmember Natalie Moser’s nominations for mayor and mayor pro tem being rejected. Moser criticized the deviation from established norms and procedures in the Council’s decision-making process. Despite the split council, Van Der Mark’s supporters believe she is a fighter and admire her consistency in advocating for the city’s best interests.