Lenny Kravitz Recreates Iconic 2012 Scarf Look in TikTok Debut

Lenny Kravitz has made a comeback in his first-ever TikTok post, bringing back his iconic 2012 oversized scarf that took the internet storm. The viral scarf, known for its massive size, became a meme that continued to circulate for years.

In his TikTok video, Kravitz walks confidently down the street wearing the chunky brown scarf, urging viewers to join in on the cozy fall fashion trend. He completes the look with a leather jacket, oversized sunglasses, and dark denim jeans.

As with many celebrities who have joined TikTok, Kravitz’s fun and engaging debut received positive comments. The Weather Channel’s official TikTok account expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We’re here for it.”

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has used TikTok as a platform to connect with fans in an entertaining way. In 2020, Gal Gadot shared behind-the-scenes bloopers from “Wonder Woman,” and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac created a lip-sync video to their hit song, “Dreams.”

Kravitz’s decision to bring back the iconic scarf shows how a fashion statement can have a lasting impact and can resurface even after a decade. The scarf, which originally caught everyone’s attention for its size, has become a symbol of fall fashion and has solidified its place as a memorable accessory that is still beloved today.

