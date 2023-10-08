Tickets for 70th Macau Grand Prix Go on Sale with Price Increase

Tickets for the 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix are now on sale, and attendees will notice a price increase compared to previous years. While prices for the main race days remain the same as last year, ranging from MOP400 to MOP1,000 depending on the stand location, there has been a 100% price hike for the Practice and Qualification days, which will now cost MOP100 instead of MOP50. Students with a Macau Student Identification Card will also see a 50% increase in ticket prices, with tickets for the race days now priced at MOP150.

It is important to note that each local student can only purchase one daily discounted ticket, and availability is limited. Tickets can be reserved through various channels, including the Macau ticket network website, as well as Kong Seng Macao and Hong Kong stores, mainland sales outlets, and various mobile apps and WeChat mini-programs.

In addition to the price increase for tickets, the 70th Macau Grand Prix has also seen an increase in budget, growing from 180 million patacas to 260 million patacas this year. The event is now sponsored the six gaming concessionaires, with each contributing 20 million patacas, amounting to a total of 120 million patacas.

The Macau Grand Prix is an esteemed motorsport event that attracts racing enthusiasts from around the world. It features six days of thrilling track action, and organizers have made efforts to enhance the overall experience of the event. With the price increase for certain tickets, attendees can expect additional features and improvements to this year’s edition.

Sources:

Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC)

Macau ticket network (www.macauticket.com)

Kong Seng Macao

Hong Kong stores

Ctrip

Trip.com mobile apps

Damai mobile apps

EGL Tours website (www.egltours.com)

Tongyue.com WeChat mini-programs