New Report Highlights Media Influence on Abuse Towards GP Practice Staff

A recent council report from the Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership has shed light on the increasing abuse faced GP practice staff. The report highlights the role of media reporting and unchallenged views on social media as contributing factors to this disturbing trend.

The partnership’s survey of GP practice staff revealed that a quarter of respondents cited “media negativity” as a major reason for considering leaving their roles. The report emphasizes that media reporting, combined with unchecked opinions expressed on social media, has led to verbal and physical abuse targeted at GP practice colleagues.

In addition, the report notes a concerning rise in the frequency of such incidents in the area, which raises the risk of staff leaving their positions. To combat this issue, the health and care partnership aims to work with the council in debunking misconceptions regarding GP access and promoting a more accurate understanding of the challenges faced healthcare professionals.

While acknowledging that many individuals feel let down GP access issues, the report points out that monthly appointments have actually increased over 10% between 2019 and 2023 in the area. Despite this positive trend, a misconception has arisen that GP practices are seeing fewer patients. The report attributes this misconception to widespread sharing of media and social media articles, as well as personal experiences when attempting to schedule appointments.

The Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership also plans to address issues stemming from the current funding formula for contracting GP services. They contend that the formula has the potential to exacerbate health inequalities and will advocate for necessary changes.

The report concludes emphasizing that addressing the problem of abuse towards GP practice staff requires a collective effort from society as a whole. The recent incidents of abuse in various parts of the UK, including threats with knives and vandalism of GP practices, underscore the urgency of this issue.

