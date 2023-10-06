Indian Government Warns Social Media Intermediaries of Legal Consequences for Failure to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India has issued a warning to leading social media intermediaries, including X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, regarding the removal of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from their platforms. The warning states that if the intermediaries fail to take action in removing such content, their legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act will be withdrawn.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a safe and trusted internet environment. The IT rules specify that social media intermediaries should not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. Failure to comply with the notices will result in the withdrawal of safe harbor protection and legal consequences under Indian law.

The Indian government is taking a strict stance on the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content, including CSAM, imposing penalties and fines under the IT Act. The notices sent to the intermediaries stress the importance of promptly removing or disabling access to CSAM and implementing proactive measures such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms to prevent further dissemination of such content.

It is crucial for social media intermediaries to take immediate action to remove CSAM from their platforms to avoid legal repercussions. This step aligns with the Indian government’s efforts to ensure a safe and trusted internet space for its citizens.

