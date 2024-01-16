Indian Government Urges Social Media Platforms to Take Legal Action Against Child Sexual Abuse Content

In a recent development aimed at addressing the issue of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on social media platforms, the Indian government has called upon these platforms to not only remove such content but also take legal action against users who upload it. The government intends to invoke the “bystander rule” of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which mandates allstanders and witnesses of child abuse or rape to report such incidents to the police.

During a meeting between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) held on January 11, this message was conveyed to representatives from social media platforms such as Telegram, Meta, Google, Snap, ShareChat, and others. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) may even amend the Information Technology (IT) Rules to incorporate the “bystander rule” specifically for CSAM content.

Under the existing IT Rules, CSAM is classified as one of the 11 types of content that are explicitly prohibited for users to upload on any platform. The government has previously directed social media platforms to update their terms and conditions to include these prohibited content guidelines as part of the IT Rules. Non-compliance with these directives could result in the loss of safe harbour protection for platforms, holding them liable for third-party content.

This recent meeting follows the issuance of a summons the NCPCR to YouTube regarding the availability of “indecent” video challenges involving mothers and their children. Maharashtra Police has also registered an FIR against the platform and a YouTube channel operator in connection with such videos. As part of the summons, a YouTube executive has been called to physically appear at the NCPCR office to present a list of all challenges involving minors on YouTube.

The Indian government’s efforts to combat CSAM on social media platforms demonstrate a proactive approach to protecting children from exploitation. By urging platforms to take legal action against users who upload such content, they hope to enhance accountability and deter the circulation of harmful material online.